White Sox Gameday Info: March 30, 2022

Happy Dylan Cease Day, to all who celebrate. The White Sox welcome the Texas Rangers to Camelback Ranch this afternoon for a game you’ll be able to watch!
Here’s all the information you need to know before this today’s action gets underway!
Rangers (6-4) vs. White Sox (6-6)
Fast Facts
- First Pitch: 3:05 p.m. (CDT)
- Location: Camelback Ranch – Glendale, AZ
- Weather: Sunny, 72°
Broadcast Information
- Listen: WMVP 1000 AM (White Sox), MLB.com (Rangers)
- Watch: NBC Sports Chicago
Rangers Starting Lineup
- Marcus Semien – 2B
- Corey Seager – SS
- Adolis Garcia – CF
- Willie Calhoun – DH
- Andy Ibanez – 3B
- Matt Carpenter – 1B
- Jake Marisnick – RF
- Joe McCarthy – LF
- Jose Trevino – C
White Sox Starting Lineup
- Tim Anderson – SS
- Luis Robert – CF
- Jose Abreu – 1B
- Yasmani Grandal – C
- Eloy Jimenez – LF
- Yoan Moncada – 3B
- Leury Garcia – DH
- Josh Harrison – 2B
- Adam Engel – RF
Probable Pitchers
- Starters: Martin Perez (Padres) vs. Dylan Cease (White Sox)
Monday’s Recap
