White Sox Gameday Info: March 30, 2022

Happy Dylan Cease Day, to all who celebrate. The White Sox welcome the Texas Rangers to Camelback Ranch this afternoon for a game you’ll be able to watch!

Here’s all the information you need to know before this today’s action gets underway!

Rangers (6-4) vs. White Sox (6-6)

Fast Facts

First Pitch: 3:05 p.m. (CDT)

3:05 p.m. (CDT) Location: Camelback Ranch – Glendale, AZ

Camelback Ranch – Glendale, AZ Weather: Sunny, 72°

Broadcast Information

Listen: WMVP 1000 AM (White Sox), MLB.com (Rangers)

WMVP 1000 AM (White Sox), MLB.com (Rangers) Watch: NBC Sports Chicago

Rangers Starting Lineup

Marcus Semien – 2B Corey Seager – SS Adolis Garcia – CF Willie Calhoun – DH Andy Ibanez – 3B Matt Carpenter – 1B Jake Marisnick – RF Joe McCarthy – LF Jose Trevino – C

White Sox Starting Lineup

Tim Anderson – SS Luis Robert – CF Jose Abreu – 1B Yasmani Grandal – C Eloy Jimenez – LF Yoan Moncada – 3B Leury Garcia – DH Josh Harrison – 2B Adam Engel – RF

Probable Pitchers

Starters: Martin Perez (Padres) vs. Dylan Cease (White Sox)

Monday’s Recap

