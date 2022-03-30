Home » News » White Sox Gameday Info: March 30, 2022
White Sox Gameday Info: March 30, 2022

by Jordan Lazowski
Happy Dylan Cease Day, to all who celebrate. The White Sox welcome the Texas Rangers to Camelback Ranch this afternoon for a game you’ll be able to watch!

Here’s all the information you need to know before this today’s action gets underway! 

Rangers (6-4) vs. White Sox (6-6)

Fast Facts

  • First Pitch: 3:05 p.m. (CDT)
  • Location: Camelback Ranch – Glendale, AZ
  • Weather: Sunny, 72°

Broadcast Information

  • Listen: WMVP 1000 AM (White Sox), MLB.com (Rangers)
  • Watch: NBC Sports Chicago

Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. Marcus Semien – 2B
  2. Corey Seager – SS
  3. Adolis Garcia – CF
  4. Willie Calhoun – DH
  5. Andy Ibanez – 3B
  6. Matt Carpenter – 1B
  7. Jake Marisnick – RF
  8. Joe McCarthy – LF
  9. Jose Trevino – C

White Sox Starting Lineup

  1. Tim Anderson – SS
  2. Luis Robert – CF
  3. Jose Abreu – 1B
  4. Yasmani Grandal – C
  5. Eloy Jimenez – LF
  6. Yoan Moncada – 3B
  7. Leury Garcia – DH
  8. Josh Harrison – 2B
  9. Adam Engel – RF

Probable Pitchers

  • Starters: Martin Perez (Padres) vs. Dylan Cease (White Sox)

Monday’s Recap

